Alpharetta has some solid hands-on transportation and field roles open right now, with steady hours and good benefits for people who like being on their feet and out in the field.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Ansco & Associates, LLC

Ansco & Associates, LLC Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep traffic moving safely around active work zones. This role is outdoors, includes weekly paychecks and a full benefits package, and is a good fit if you’re safety-focused and don’t mind working in all kinds of weather.

Employer: NV5

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation and benefits)

Field-heavy role supporting utility service and survey work, including vacuum excavation and utility locating. Good for someone with 1–3 years of utility experience who’s comfortable traveling and working outdoors on construction sites.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 10600 Davis Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

Hands-on shop role doing tire and battery service while helping members in the auto center. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (company-paid education from HS completion up to bachelor’s degrees).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.