Looking for a feline friend in Alpharetta, GA? These adoptable cats are ready for safe, loving indoor homes and a family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Personality: Described as very cute and sweet

Described as Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Feral Cat Program of Georgia

Living needs: Indoor-only home; adopter must be 21+, live where pets are allowed, agree not to declaw, and keep up with vaccinations

Reggie is a young, sweet boy hoping for a forever home that will keep him safe indoors and loved for life.

👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Personality: Also very cute and sweet

Also Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Feral Cat Program of Georgia

Living needs: Indoor-only home; adopter must be 21+, live where pets are allowed, agree not to declaw, and keep up with vaccinations

Ronnie is another adorable young boy looking for a caring, responsible adopter who will keep him safe indoors and up to date on his care.

👉 Meet Ronnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Very playful , attention-seeking, loves to be noticed; will grab your leg for extra love

Very , attention-seeking, loves to be noticed; will grab your leg for extra love Best home: Would do well with another kitten or cat buddy to match her energy; if solo, she’ll need plenty of playtime and interaction

Would do well with to match her energy; if solo, she’ll need plenty of playtime and interaction Rescue: Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (877) 404-5874

Shannon Stone is the lively kitten of her litter, always finding ways to get your attention and affection. She’ll thrive in a home that can keep up with her fun, active nature.

👉 Meet Shannon Stone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Alpharetta, GA area and ready to adopt, please reach out to the listed rescues, ask about meeting these cats, and share their profiles with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.