Alpharetta’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for designers who love tech and hospitality. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: NELSON Worldwide

NELSON Worldwide Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: National average $60,000 – $80,000 (5+ years’ experience; final offer depends on experience and location)

Mid-level interior design role focused on hospitality projects like hotels, resorts, spas, and entertainment spaces. You’ll support all phases of design, use Revit/AutoCAD daily, and work closely with a project team. Benefits include 401(k) with match, full health coverage, PTO, parental leave, flexible schedules, and professional development support.

Employer: ADP

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,400 – $230,000 / year (plus potential bonus/equity/commissions)

Senior IC role leading UX for ADP’s AI-powered Lyric Talent Management Suite. You’ll own end-to-end UX strategy, mentor other designers, and partner with product and engineering to ship at scale. Great fit if you’re strong in Figma, design systems, and complex workflows and want your work to reach millions of users. Comes with a full corporate benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, volunteer time, and more).

Employer: ADP

Location: Alpharetta, GA, US

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $93,400 – $230,000 / year (plus potential bonus/equity/commissions)

Same Lead UX Designer role as above, listed on Indeed with hybrid details and the same pay range. If you prefer applying via Indeed or want to save it there, this is your link. You’ll still be leading UX for Lyric, mentoring designers, and driving strategy for large, complex products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway and use it as a guide for what to search next—Alpharetta’s design and UX market is clearly heating up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.