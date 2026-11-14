Alpharetta has some strong transportation roles right now, from hands-on roadside help to steady regional routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: SR 400 Peach Partners

SR 400 Peach Partners Location: Alpharetta, GA (in person, SR 400 Express Lanes)

(in person, SR 400 Express Lanes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Respond to crashes, disabled vehicles, and road hazards on SR 400, helping keep traffic moving and drivers safe. Great fit if you have basic auto skills, can lift up to 75 lbs, and don’t mind a 24/7 shift environment with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: MSLR Logistic LLC

Location: Alpharetta, GA (regional routes)

(regional routes) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,750/week average , $1,400/week minimum guarantee

, Compensation details: Average yearly gross $91,000, $0.85 – $0.99 per mile, load pay $320, layover $200, top weekly average $2,150, new hire training $200/day, safe/on-time bonus up to 3%

Dedicated regional lanes with steady miles and weekly home time. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, HSA options, and bonuses if you drive safely and on time; requires at least 6 months recent CDL-A experience and a clean record.

Employer: Ansco & Associates, LLC

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time (field work)

Full-time (field work) Pay: Not listed

Help control traffic around active worksites using signs, paddles, cones, and markers while also pitching in on light construction tasks. Offers weekly pay, PTO and holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and training if you’re at least 18 with a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.