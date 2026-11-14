Alpharetta’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on warehouse work to data-focused vendor management. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping products and parts moving.

Employer: Ficep Corporation

Ficep Corporation Location: Alpharetta, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $65,000/year

Support the full spare-parts order cycle: process invoices, manage backorders, pick/pack shipments, and keep inventory accurate and organized. Good fit if you like a mix of office and warehouse work and enjoy detailed, fast-paced tasks.

Employer: Arclin

Arclin Location: Alpharetta, GA (hybrid: in office Mon & Wed)

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead global vendor master data: onboard vendors, clean up records, and support Procure-to-Pay and SOX compliance. Great for someone with a business/finance background who likes data accuracy, process control, and cross-team work.

Employer: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility Location: Alpharetta, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time summer internship (June–August)

Full-time summer internship (June–August) Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Hands-on internship in warehouse operations and inventory control at a rail manufacturing facility. Ideal for rising juniors/seniors in supply chain, logistics, operations, or industrial engineering who want SAP and RF scanner experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.