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Alpharetta
💻 Alpharetta IT Hotlist: Multiple High-Paying Tech & AI Roles
12 days ago
Alpharetta’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of AI, data, and security roles with serious pay and growth potential. If you’re in engineering, architecture, or product, this batch is worth a look.
Sr. Android Engineer (Contract)
- Employer: Digitive
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite, Contract)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Build advanced Android apps using Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, maps/location, and AOSP. Great if you like deep Android platform work, system APIs, and owning performance and quality end to end.
Director, Lead Cybersecurity Engineer
- Employer: Morgan Stanley
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid, up to 2 days remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$191,000/year base
Lead cloud security engineering across Azure/AWS/GCP, building CI/CD pipelines, IaC (Terraform/CloudFormation), and policy-as-code. High-impact director role for someone who loves automation and large-scale cloud security.
Vice President, Lead Cybersecurity Engineer
- Employer: Morgan Stanley
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid, up to 2 days remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$185,000/year base
Own global IAM and LDAP operations, high-availability identity platforms, and Ping-based auth/federation. Great fit if you’re a security leader with deep IAM and large-scale reliability experience.
Senior Manager – AI Architecture Tech Lead
- Employer: EY
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (role open “anywhere in country”)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to ~$329,100 base (for most US locations)
Lead enterprise AI architecture across LLMs, agents, safety, and governance. Ideal if you’ve got 10+ years in architecture and want to set AI standards and platforms across a global firm.
Agentic AI Engineer – Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (anywhere in country, up to 50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to ~$261,600 base (depending on location)
Hands-on role building AI agents and complex LLM workflows in production. Perfect for senior engineers who enjoy distributed systems, observability, and making agents safe and reliable.
AI Architect
- Employer: AXIS Capital
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year base
Design enterprise AI architectures on Azure + Databricks, covering gen AI, ML, RAG, and responsible AI. Good match if you like setting patterns, guardrails, and reusable components across many AI projects.
AI Manager, Product Management (CommerceShield)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid across UPS IT hubs)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: $128,172–$272,736/year base
Own the roadmap for AI-powered fraud and chargeback protection for e‑commerce merchants. Great for SaaS product leaders with API/AI background and experience in payments, fraud, or risk.
Senior Technical Product Manager – Master Data Management (MDM)
- Employer: Global Payments
- Location: Alpharetta, GA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive global package)
Lead the MDM roadmap for customer and merchant data, driving golden records, data quality, and integrations across CRM, onboarding, analytics, and more. Ideal if you’re a data/MDM product pro who likes big, global platforms.
Manager Software Engineering
- Employer: LexisNexis Risk Solutions (RELX Group)
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Telecommute allowed from anywhere in US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $223,000–$263,800/year for this req
Lead teams (including offshore) building high-availability microservices with Java/.NET, AWS, Kafka, and HPCC. Strong mix of hands-on architecture and people leadership.
Data Architect (W2 Contract)
- Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite)
- Type: W2 Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Own the data blueprint across warehouses, lakes, and cloud platforms (Snowflake, Databricks, Azure/AWS). Good for senior data folks who enjoy modeling, governance, and guiding engineers.
Sr Ontologist and Taxonomist (Finance)
- Employer: Lenmar Consulting
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid: 3 days onsite)
- Type: Contract (W2, US Citizen/GC only)
- Salary: Pay rate open
Niche role for someone strong in OWL, SPARQL, NLP, and financial data. You’ll maintain financial ontologies/taxonomies and support NLP/LLM projects for research content.
Python Developer – AI/ML & Generative AI
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$120,000/year
Senior Python role building LLM, RAG, and AI microservices with FastAPI/Flask/Django, vector DBs, and cloud. Great if you’re an 8+ year Python dev ready to go deep on gen AI.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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