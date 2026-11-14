Alpharetta’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of AI, data, and security roles with serious pay and growth potential. If you’re in engineering, architecture, or product, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: Digitive

Digitive Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite, Contract)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Build advanced Android apps using Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, maps/location, and AOSP. Great if you like deep Android platform work, system APIs, and owning performance and quality end to end.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid, up to 2 days remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$191,000/year base

Lead cloud security engineering across Azure/AWS/GCP, building CI/CD pipelines, IaC (Terraform/CloudFormation), and policy-as-code. High-impact director role for someone who loves automation and large-scale cloud security.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid, up to 2 days remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$185,000/year base

Own global IAM and LDAP operations, high-availability identity platforms, and Ping-based auth/federation. Great fit if you’re a security leader with deep IAM and large-scale reliability experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Alpharetta, GA (role open “anywhere in country”)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to ~$329,100 base (for most US locations)

Lead enterprise AI architecture across LLMs, agents, safety, and governance. Ideal if you’ve got 10+ years in architecture and want to set AI standards and platforms across a global firm.

Employer: EY

Location: Alpharetta, GA (anywhere in country, up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to ~$261,600 base (depending on location)

Hands-on role building AI agents and complex LLM workflows in production. Perfect for senior engineers who enjoy distributed systems, observability, and making agents safe and reliable.

Employer: AXIS Capital

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year base

Design enterprise AI architectures on Azure + Databricks, covering gen AI, ML, RAG, and responsible AI. Good match if you like setting patterns, guardrails, and reusable components across many AI projects.

Employer: UPS

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid across UPS IT hubs)

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $128,172–$272,736/year base

Own the roadmap for AI-powered fraud and chargeback protection for e‑commerce merchants. Great for SaaS product leaders with API/AI background and experience in payments, fraud, or risk.

Employer: Global Payments

Location: Alpharetta, GA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive global package)

Lead the MDM roadmap for customer and merchant data, driving golden records, data quality, and integrations across CRM, onboarding, analytics, and more. Ideal if you’re a data/MDM product pro who likes big, global platforms.

Employer: LexisNexis Risk Solutions (RELX Group)

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Telecommute allowed from anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $223,000–$263,800/year for this req

Lead teams (including offshore) building high-availability microservices with Java/.NET, AWS, Kafka, and HPCC. Strong mix of hands-on architecture and people leadership.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite)

Type: W2 Contract

Salary: Not listed

Own the data blueprint across warehouses, lakes, and cloud platforms (Snowflake, Databricks, Azure/AWS). Good for senior data folks who enjoy modeling, governance, and guiding engineers.

Employer: Lenmar Consulting

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid: 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract (W2, US Citizen/GC only)

Salary: Pay rate open

Niche role for someone strong in OWL, SPARQL, NLP, and financial data. You’ll maintain financial ontologies/taxonomies and support NLP/LLM projects for research content.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$120,000/year

Senior Python role building LLM, RAG, and AI microservices with FastAPI/Flask/Django, vector DBs, and cloud. Great if you’re an 8+ year Python dev ready to go deep on gen AI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.