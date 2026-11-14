Alpharetta’s legal and insurance scene is busy right now, with a few strong roles that pay well and offer real responsibility. If you’re in family law or claims, these are worth a look.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Modern Family Law Location: Alpharetta, GA (hybrid, remote‑first)

Salary: $110,000 – $171,200 + potential commissions, relocation package

Type: Full-time

This senior role helps launch a new Alpharetta office for a growing national family law firm. Expect low billable hours (120/month), direct client contact, strong benefits, and the option to work from anywhere after 6 months, while handling divorce, custody, and support cases.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Modern Family Law Location: Alpharetta, GA (remote-first with office space)

Salary: $52,562 – $82,805 base; total potential $75,026 – $100,805

Type: Full-time

Paralegals here carry their own caseload, draft key filings, manage deadlines, and are often the main contact for clients. Clear billable expectations (100–120 hrs/month), strong tech tools, and a transparent path from Paralegal I to Senior Paralegal make this ideal if you want to be close to the work, not just pushing paper.

Employer: Chubb Insurance

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Salary: $83,600 – $119,900 + potential annual incentive

Type: Full-time

Lead moderate-exposure casualty claims for a global insurance leader, handling investigations, coverage analysis, litigation management, and travel to mediations and trials. This fits someone with 7+ years casualty claims experience who likes complex coverage issues and high-touch work with brokers, insureds, and defense counsel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.