Alpharetta’s food and hotel scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are solid options here from entry level to top leadership.

Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all operations for a 4‑star hotel joining HVMG’s portfolio. You’ll oversee teams, budgets, guest satisfaction, and have a clear path to higher‑level executive roles within a large hotel management company.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$24.40 per hour, based on experience

Help run the bakery counter: stocking, samples, and friendly customer service in a busy grocery store. Includes access to Whole Benefits (store discount, PTO, wellness programs, and more for eligible team members).

Employer: Peace Love and Pizza (PLP Street LLC)

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Likely hourly, part-time or full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Run shifts at a fast‑paced pizza shop, leading the team, helping with hiring, training, and basic inventory. Great fit if you’re upbeat, can lift 50 lbs, and want a path to Assistant Manager and General Manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.