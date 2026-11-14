Alpharetta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in-home care to advanced lab work. Here are several solid openings, whether you want flexible hours, PRN work, or a long-term clinical role.

Employer: Luna Physical Therapy

Luna Physical Therapy Location: Alpharetta, GA (mobile, in patients’ homes)

(mobile, in patients’ homes) Type: Part-time, Full-time, Contract, Per diem, PRN

Part-time, Full-time, Contract, Per diem, PRN Pay: $70–$77 per visit

Treat 1:1 in a mobile outpatient setting (not traditional home health) with no productivity requirements and you choose your hours and visit volume. Great fit if you want autonomy, less admin work, and extra income outside a primary job.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Alpharetta, GA (North Fulton)

(North Fulton) Type: Part-time , Day shift

, Day shift Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support a minimally invasive GYN surgery practice with rooming patients, vitals, assisting providers, basic lab/radiology tasks, and some front office work. Requires CMA/RMA/CCMA (or similar) plus BLS, with chances to join quality initiatives and precept new MAs.

Employer: The Southeast Permanente Medical Group (TSPMG)

Location: Metropolitan Atlanta / Alpharetta, GA

Type: Not stated (NP staff role)

Not stated (NP staff role) Salary: Competitive, based on skills and market data (exact amount not listed)

Competitive, based on skills and market data (exact amount not listed) Join a large, physician‑owned group caring for Kaiser Permanente members in a busy OB/GYN practice. Offers Epic EHR, full malpractice coverage (including tail), CME reimbursement, pension + 401(k), and generous PTO, with new grad NPs welcome.

Employer: HealthPRO Heritage

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Assisted Living community)

(Assisted Living community) Type: PRN

Pay: $55–$58/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Provide OT services in a senior living setting with a flexible schedule and a collaborative, therapist‑led environment. Ideal if you want meaningful geriatric work, strong hourly pay, and room to grow your clinical skills.

Employer: Priority Caregivers of Atlanta

Priority Caregivers of Atlanta Location: Alpharetta, GA & travel across Georgia

Type: Contract / PRN

Pay: $50 per completed assessment & care plan (about $200–$1,000/month depending on volume)

(about depending on volume) Conduct in‑home RN assessments, create care plans, and support families during transitions, with 1–2+ assessments per week and a very flexible schedule. Requires GA RN license, CPR/First Aid, TB test, background check, and strong geriatric assessment experience.

Employer: CCHS Home Care (Citadel Community Health Services)

Location: Alpharetta, GA and other GA counties

and other GA counties Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Contract Pay: From $17/hour

Provide in‑home support with ADLs, companionship, light housekeeping, and mobility. This Alpharetta case has a set schedule (Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun) and the agency offers flexible hours and multiple county assignments for dependable PCAs/CNAs.

Employer: Fulgent Genetics / CSI Laboratories

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Advanced lab role handling cell culture, FISH, karyotyping, and imaging with leadership and protocol‑development duties. Requires a biology (or related) bachelor’s, 3+ years cytogenetics lab experience, and ASCP cytogenetic technologist certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.