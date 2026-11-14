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🏥 Alpharetta, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible & High-Skill Roles
Alpharetta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in-home care to advanced lab work. Here are several solid openings, whether you want flexible hours, PRN work, or a long-term clinical role.
Licensed Physical Therapist (In‑Home Visits)
- Employer: Luna Physical Therapy
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (mobile, in patients’ homes)
- Type: Part-time, Full-time, Contract, Per diem, PRN
- Pay: $70–$77 per visit
- Treat 1:1 in a mobile outpatient setting (not traditional home health) with no productivity requirements and you choose your hours and visit volume. Great fit if you want autonomy, less admin work, and extra income outside a primary job.
Certified Medical Assistant – Minimally Invasive Gyn Surgery (Part Time)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (North Fulton)
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Support a minimally invasive GYN surgery practice with rooming patients, vitals, assisting providers, basic lab/radiology tasks, and some front office work. Requires CMA/RMA/CCMA (or similar) plus BLS, with chances to join quality initiatives and precept new MAs.
Nurse Practitioner – OB/GYN
- Employer: The Southeast Permanente Medical Group (TSPMG)
- Location: Metropolitan Atlanta / Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Not stated (NP staff role)
- Salary: Competitive, based on skills and market data (exact amount not listed)
- Join a large, physician‑owned group caring for Kaiser Permanente members in a busy OB/GYN practice. Offers Epic EHR, full malpractice coverage (including tail), CME reimbursement, pension + 401(k), and generous PTO, with new grad NPs welcome.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – PRN, Assisted Living
- Employer: HealthPRO Heritage
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (Assisted Living community)
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $55–$58/hour (depending on experience)
- Provide OT services in a senior living setting with a flexible schedule and a collaborative, therapist‑led environment. Ideal if you want meaningful geriatric work, strong hourly pay, and room to grow your clinical skills.
Field RN – In‑Home Assessments (PRN)
- Employer: Priority Caregivers of Atlanta
- Location: Alpharetta, GA & travel across Georgia
- Type: Contract / PRN
- Pay: $50 per completed assessment & care plan (about $200–$1,000/month depending on volume)
- Conduct in‑home RN assessments, create care plans, and support families during transitions, with 1–2+ assessments per week and a very flexible schedule. Requires GA RN license, CPR/First Aid, TB test, background check, and strong geriatric assessment experience.
Personal Care Assistant (PCA) / CNA – Set Weekly Schedule
- Employer: CCHS Home Care (Citadel Community Health Services)
- Location: Alpharetta, GA and other GA counties
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: From $17/hour
- Provide in‑home support with ADLs, companionship, light housekeeping, and mobility. This Alpharetta case has a set schedule (Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun) and the agency offers flexible hours and multiple county assignments for dependable PCAs/CNAs.
Genetics Technologist II – Cytogenetics/FISH
- Employer: Fulgent Genetics / CSI Laboratories
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Advanced lab role handling cell culture, FISH, karyotyping, and imaging with leadership and protocol‑development duties. Requires a biology (or related) bachelor’s, 3+ years cytogenetics lab experience, and ASCP cytogenetic technologist certification.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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