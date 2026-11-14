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👔 Alpharetta, GA Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings
Alpharetta is busy right now with leadership roles across banking, tech, healthcare, construction, and restaurants. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) an executive seat, these are worth a look.
Branch Manager
- Employer: American Pride Bank
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a community-focused bank branch where small business relationships really matter. You’ll run daily operations, coach tellers and bankers, drive new accounts, and keep everything compliant and secure.
Duplicate listing also on Indeed; role details are the same.
Head of Product (Payment Applications & Device Software)
- Employer: Ingenico
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior global product leadership role reporting to the CPO. You’ll own strategy and roadmap for payment apps and device software, lead a global product team, and shape how Ingenico competes in the payments space.
General Manager – Quick Service Restaurant
- Employer: Talently (recruiting for an established McDonald’s franchise)
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000
Run a mid-volume McDonald’s doing $3.5M–$4M in annual sales. Full P&L ownership, team development, and growth-focused operations—ideal if you’re HU-certified with prior McDonald’s GM experience.
Manager, Coding Services
- Employer: Savista
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (remote teams, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000 (range from employer)
Lead remote coding teams for multiple healthcare clients. You’ll manage performance, client relationships, SLAs, and quality—perfect for someone with RHIA/RHIT/CPC/CCS and solid facility coding and revenue cycle knowledge.
Electrical Project Manager
- Employer: Bryan Electric, Inc.
- Location: Alpharetta, GA (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee large commercial electrical projects nationwide for a growing contractor. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, teams, and client relationships, with up to 50% travel and strong long-term growth potential.
Chief Financial Officer
- Employer: Roberts Properties Inc
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on experience (not listed)
C-suite role with a long-established construction and real estate development firm. You’ll work with banks and investors on land and construction deals, oversee accounting across entities, and help drive capital strategy—no travel required, with full benefits and 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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