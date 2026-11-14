Alpharetta is busy right now with leadership roles across banking, tech, healthcare, construction, and restaurants. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) an executive seat, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Pride Bank

American Pride Bank Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a community-focused bank branch where small business relationships really matter. You’ll run daily operations, coach tellers and bankers, drive new accounts, and keep everything compliant and secure.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed; role details are the same.

Employer: Ingenico

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior global product leadership role reporting to the CPO. You’ll own strategy and roadmap for payment apps and device software, lead a global product team, and shape how Ingenico competes in the payments space.

Employer: Talently (recruiting for an established McDonald’s franchise)

(recruiting for an established McDonald’s franchise) Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Run a mid-volume McDonald’s doing $3.5M–$4M in annual sales. Full P&L ownership, team development, and growth-focused operations—ideal if you’re HU-certified with prior McDonald’s GM experience.

Employer: Savista

Location: Alpharetta, GA (remote teams, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 (range from employer)

Lead remote coding teams for multiple healthcare clients. You’ll manage performance, client relationships, SLAs, and quality—perfect for someone with RHIA/RHIT/CPC/CCS and solid facility coding and revenue cycle knowledge.

Employer: Bryan Electric, Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee large commercial electrical projects nationwide for a growing contractor. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, teams, and client relationships, with up to 50% travel and strong long-term growth potential.

Employer: Roberts Properties Inc

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience (not listed)

C-suite role with a long-established construction and real estate development firm. You’ll work with banks and investors on land and construction deals, oversee accounting across entities, and help drive capital strategy—no travel required, with full benefits and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.