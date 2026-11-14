Alpharetta is busy right now with customer-facing roles, from call centers to luxury retail. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Delta Dental Ins.

Delta Dental Ins. Location: Alpharetta, GA (remote eligibility not stated)

(remote eligibility not stated) Type: Full-time

Pay: $33,906 – $68,539 base pay range (national estimate)

Handle phone, written, and online questions about dental eligibility, benefits, and claims. This role is great if you have contact center or dental office experience and want strong benefits plus a clear path to grow in a large healthcare company.

Employer: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Avalon)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager and Assistant Manager, help open and close the store, and lead by example on the sales floor. Good fit if you love prestige beauty, have retail experience, and want your first step into a supervisory role with coaching and mentoring responsibilities.

Employer: Scientific Games

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Plan and monitor call center staffing, build schedules, and report on workload and performance. Ideal if you have a related bachelor’s degree, like working with data and forecasts, and want to grow in a global gaming and lottery technology company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.