Alpharetta’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from corporate tax to hands-on payroll. If you’re numbers-focused and detail-driven, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CADY

CADY Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role owning weekly and bi-weekly payroll for salaried, hourly, and contract staff at a fast-growing school photography company. Great fit if you know multi-state payroll, benefits, and Excel, and like solving pay issues while supporting employees day to day.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Morris Road area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 (depends on experience, skills, and location)

Lead sales, use, and occupancy tax for a multi-property hotel group, acting as the main contact for tax questions and audits. Ideal if you have 5+ years multi-state tax experience, enjoy reconciliations and compliance, and want leadership responsibility with clear growth paths and strong benefits.

Employer: Acquire4Hire (for a childcare-center operator)

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Certified EA or CPA role handling tax prep, compliance, and financial records for a company that runs 24 childcare centers around metro Atlanta. Good match if you like owning the books, staying current on tax law, and explaining complex tax topics in plain language.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often surface options you didn’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.