Alpharetta neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from dining furniture to outdoor storage and event tables.

Item: Wooden dining table with 4 chairs

Condition: Some wear from use; screw pops visible in photos, otherwise good condition

Size: 69" x 41" fully extended with two leaves

Each leaf is 14.5" wide

Works for a dining room or kitchen

Location: Wynbrook, Alpharetta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Outdoor storage sheds

Condition: Need pressure washing and cleanup, but can be useful for extra outdoor storage

Cost: Totally free to whoever can use them

Location: Park Brooke, Alpharetta, GA

Contact: Dave at 678-793-9650

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Folding tables, 3 ft x 6 ft

Quantity: 20 tables available

Condition: Fair condition

Cost: FREE

Great for events, parties, or extra workspace.

Pickup location: 1073 Nine North Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Contact: Call the number listed on Facebook (ext 114 for information)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out quickly—free items in Alpharetta tend to get claimed fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.