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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Alpharetta Right Now
Alpharetta neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from dining furniture to outdoor storage and event tables.
Wooden Dining Table with 4 Chairs
Item: Wooden dining table with 4 chairs
Condition: Some wear from use; screw pops visible in photos, otherwise good condition
Size: 69" x 41" fully extended with two leaves
- Each leaf is 14.5" wide
- Works for a dining room or kitchen
Location: Wynbrook, Alpharetta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Outdoor Storage Sheds
Item: Outdoor storage sheds
Condition: Need pressure washing and cleanup, but can be useful for extra outdoor storage
Cost: Totally free to whoever can use them
Location: Park Brooke, Alpharetta, GA
Contact: Dave at 678-793-9650
Source: nextdoor.com
Folding Tables 3 x 6
Item: Folding tables, 3 ft x 6 ft
Quantity: 20 tables available
Condition: Fair condition
Cost: FREE
Great for events, parties, or extra workspace.
Pickup location: 1073 Nine North Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: Call the number listed on Facebook (ext 114 for information)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out quickly—free items in Alpharetta tend to get claimed fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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