Alpharetta’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid hands-on and technical roles open in warehouses, rail components, and quality systems.

Here are several Manufacturing & Production jobs worth a look:

Employer: Booster

Booster Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack orders, do inventory counts, and help load FedEx trucks while keeping the warehouse clean and safe. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift 40+ lbs, and have experience with pallet jacks or hand trucks.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30 am – 3:00 pm

Monday–Friday, Pay: $20.00/hour

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus after 180 days (less taxes)

Hands-on testing role making sure wiring, cables, and harnesses for rail systems are built correctly. You’ll read schematics, use meters and test equipment, and complete test reports in a team-focused shop environment.

Employer: is International Services

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time, office-based)

Not listed (appears to be full-time, office-based) Salary: Not listed

Support the company’s Quality Management System by running audits, tracking nonconformances and CAPAs, and analyzing quality data and KPIs. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years QA experience, and knowledge of ISO 9001/14001/45001.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or contact info so you can ask about other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.