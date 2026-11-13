Alpharetta’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, steady projects, and several paths to grow if you like working with your hands.

Here are a few strong picks in Construction & Skilled Trades around Alpharetta, GA this week:

Employer: Boutique Recruiting

Boutique Recruiting Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $75,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead commercial drywall crews on corporate interiors and industrial projects while still staying on the tools. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and even company-paid OSHA training and potential company vehicle as you grow.

Employer: PumpingSol

PumpingSol Location: Alpharetta, GA 30004 (in-person)

Alpharetta, GA 30004 (in-person) Type: Full-time (temporary-to-permanent)

Pay: $30 – $34/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role welding and fitting pipe on custom fluid handling systems, with travel chances in the US and overseas. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, and steady shop work if you have 5+ years welding and your own tools.

Employer: Jobot (for an electrical subcontractor client)

Jobot (for an electrical subcontractor client) Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $37/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Run larger commercial electrical jobs (multi-family and municipal projects) with extras like 401(k), HSA, wellness program, paid holidays, EAP, plus a $500/month car allowance, gas card, and cell phone reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good trade roles in Alpharetta tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.