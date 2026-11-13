Alpharetta’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy, power systems, and industrial equipment. If you’re an engineer or tech who likes solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000 – $114,630 per year + bonus eligible

Lead quality and reliability for smart energy products used by utilities worldwide. You’ll drive root-cause investigations, reliability analysis (Weibull, MTBF), and cross‑functional quality projects, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and solid PTO and holidays.

Employer: Skaltek

Skaltek Location: Alpharetta, GA (in-person, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $80,000 per year

Hands-on role supporting high-end process machinery for wire, cable, and tubing customers across the globe. Great fit if you like electrical/mechanical troubleshooting, travel up to 50%, and want strong benefits including fully paid medical and 5% 401(k) contribution with no employee match required.

Employer: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) Location: Alpharetta, GA (also open to PA, FL, NC, OH)

(also open to PA, FL, NC, OH) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $201,000 per year (depending on level)

Senior-level power systems role focused on protection for data centers—design, settings, testing, and commissioning of protection and automation systems. Offers employee ownership (ESOP), strong medical and leave benefits, and chances to mentor others and lead complex projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.