Alpharetta has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially in senior living and commercial buildings. If you like fixing things, keeping spaces clean, and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Inspired Living

Inspired Living Location: Alpharetta, GA (senior living community)

(senior living community) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep resident apartments and common areas clean, safe, and welcoming while building real connections with seniors. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), life insurance, and a wellness program.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead building operations and maintenance for a major commercial real estate firm, handling HVAC, plumbing, fire alarms, and more. This is a senior-level role where you guide a team, plan preventive maintenance, and work directly with clients.

Employer: Legacy Ridge at Alpharetta Senior Living

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week)

Salary: From $20.00/hour

Do general building repairs and grounds work in a senior living community, using basic skills in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and painting. Good fit if you like variety, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind flexible hours, including some evenings or weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; these hands-on jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.