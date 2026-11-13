Alpharetta’s food scene is busy and growing, from polished casual dining to hotels and childcare centers. Here are several solid openings if you like working with people and keeping guests happy.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for an award-winning restaurant group)

Goodwin Recruiting (for an award-winning restaurant group) Location: Alpharetta / North Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $100,000 base + ~$30K/yr bonus

High-volume, upscale casual restaurant GM role with scratch cooking, strong training (10 weeks), 3 weeks PTO, full benefits, and 401(k) with 3% match. Great fit if you have 3+ years GM experience in corporate full-service and love leading teams and operations.

Employer: Montessori Unlimited (Learning Care Group)

(Learning Care Group) Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for a Montessori school, preparing home-style, nutritious meals and snacks for kids and staff, managing inventory, and helping in classrooms as needed. Good for someone who enjoys a school schedule, likes working around children, and wants benefits and 401(k) match from a large education network.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (tipped role)

Front-of-house role mixing drinks and taking care of guests in a busy sports bar setting. Good move if you’re energetic, guest-focused, and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – The Hotel at Avalon

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (tipped/service charge eligible)

Hotel cafe barista role focused on friendly guest service, accurate orders, and cash handling in a stylish resort environment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free shift meals, free parking, and hotel discounts at Marriott properties.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and love promoting from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.