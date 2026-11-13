Alpharetta’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on employee support to high-level talent strategy and people analytics. If you’re in Human Resources or People Analytics, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Alpharetta, GA (likely hybrid per ADP norms)

(likely hybrid per ADP norms) Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $114,500 – $213,500 / year (plus potential bonus/equity and full benefits)

Lead ADP’s enterprise talent and learning strategy across a global workforce. This role owns big, visible programs around career development, internal mobility, workforce readiness, and global learning events like the ADP Global Growth Summit. Ideal if you have 10+ years in HR/talent/OD, love change management, and want to shape how thousands of associates grow their careers.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Alpharetta, GA (traditional office, onsite 2–3 days/week )

(traditional office, onsite ) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $26.51 – $44.18 per hour (plus potential bonus and benefits per McKesson Total Rewards)

Front-line HR support role on McKesson’s Employee Care Team, handling phone and electronic HR inquiries from employees and managers. Good fit if you have 2+ years in HR or contact center/HR shared services, strong customer service skills, and can work Monday–Friday, 9am–7pm EST in a fast-paced, tech-enabled environment using tools like ServiceNow, Workday, ADP, and Teams.

Employer: Illumia

Location: Alpharetta, GA (hybrid) or Scottsdale, AZ

or Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time (onsite hybrid; up to 20% travel )

Full-time (onsite hybrid; up to ) Salary: Not listed (base pay plus potential bonus/equity mentioned)

Lead People & Culture analytics and reporting for a growing tech-focused company. You’ll own Power BI dashboards, workforce metrics (headcount, turnover, hiring, compensation), and data storytelling for executives, using advanced SQL and Power BI. Great for someone with 4–6 years in HR/people analytics or BI, who enjoys building data models, automating reports, and turning HR data into clear insights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more HR and people-focused roles on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.