👔 Alpharetta Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Alpharetta is busy right now with leadership hiring, especially in tech, insurance, and healthcare data. If you’ve got management chops, there are several solid options to move up.

Employer: Thread HCM

Thread HCM Location: Alpharetta, GA (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead 2–8 week implementations of the iSolved HCM platform for new clients, from discovery and setup to training and adoption. Great fit if you love client-facing work, HR tech, and running multiple projects at once while shaping how customers use the platform.

Employer: Chemence Medical, Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the global project portfolio across medical devices and performance materials, including PMO standards, KPIs, and capital acquisition requests. Ideal for a PMP with medical device experience who wants a high-impact, cross-functional leadership role.

Employer: IAT Insurance Group

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid; Mon–Wed in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $290,000 base + bonus & benefits

Lead Contract and Specialty Surety underwriting strategy, manage regional profit centers, and sit on the home office underwriting management team. Strong match for senior surety leaders with 12+ years’ experience who want big P&L responsibility and generous PTO and retirement benefits.

Employer: UST

Location: Alpharetta, GA or Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000 – $132,000

Run complex healthcare payer programs on AWS + Databricks, covering data platforms, ML models, and agentic AI systems. Great if you’ve led large data/AI projects in regulated healthcare and can talk comfortably with both execs and engineers.

Employer: RELX Group

Location: Alpharetta, GA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: US base pay range $118,300 – $219,800 + annual bonus eligible

Lead software engineers and offshore teams, own delivery of complex systems, and handle budgeting, staffing, and technical standards. Best for seasoned engineering leaders (10+ years dev, 2+ years management) who are comfortable with large, data-heavy platforms.

Employer: NCC Group

Location: Alpharetta, GA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and develop a professional team in a global cybersecurity company, driving performance, change, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you enjoy people leadership, stakeholder management, and guiding teams through transformation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and perks, and similar roles often sit in the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.