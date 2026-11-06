💻 Alpharetta IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Alpharetta’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid and onsite roles, from entry-level support to senior architects and AI engineers. If you’re in IT and anywhere near North Fulton, this is a great time to make a move.

Employer: Iris Software Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract (long-term engagement)

Salary: Not listed

Work on modern UI with TypeScript, Angular/React, Stencil.js, Flutter/Dart, and automated testing (Jest, Playwright). Great fit if you have 4+ years of frontend experience and like hands-on, in-person collaboration.

Employer: Wissen Technology

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time or C2H (6 months)

Salary: Not listed

Lead database engineering for top-tier financial clients using Oracle/Sybase, advanced SQL, Python, and Agile practices. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401k, PTO, certification support) and is aimed at 10–15 years experienced engineers.

Employer: Hexaware Technologies

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite, 5 days)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own core systems and high-performance computing environments—OS installs, security patches, scripting, monitoring, and hardware troubleshooting. Best for someone with 10+ years as a SysAdmin/Network Admin.

Employer: VySystems

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Build AI agents and LLM-powered workflows using Python, Django/FastAPI/Flask, and ML libraries like Pandas, NumPy, Scikit-learn. Ideal if you have 8+ years of Python and experience automating enterprise processes.

Employer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid ~2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary (GA): $126,500 – $290,500 base

Design and secure agentic AI systems with multi-agent orchestration, RAG, vector DBs, Kubernetes, and strong security/guardrails. Great for senior engineers with 5–8+ years in distributed systems/AI who want big-enterprise scale and pay.

Employer: Flexential

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid/Onsite mix)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $29.00 per hour

Entry-to-mid IT ops role handling ticket triage, monitoring alerts, troubleshooting, and customer communication. Includes a 3‑month training period, shift options, and solid benefits—good step up from help desk.

Employer: Acuiti Labs

Location: US-based (role listed in Alpharetta area)

Type: Full-time, travel-heavy

Salary: Competitive package (no range listed)

Founding architect role for a new SAP S/4HANA practice—own pre-sales, solution design, demos, and proposals. Perfect if you have 12+ years in SAP, strong S/4HANA Finance, and like client-facing work.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ/NY reference): $109,000 – $182,400 (other states may differ)

Lead integrations from SAP PI/PO to SAP BTP Integration Suite, building APIs, event-driven flows, and secure interfaces across SAP and cloud platforms. Aimed at 10+ years SAP integration pros; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Microland Limited

Location: East Coast / Midwest (Microland sites incl. GA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior, client-facing leader for Digital Workplace—AI-powered service desk, M365, Intune, VDI, endpoint management, and workplace automation. Great for someone with 12+ years in infrastructure/end-user computing and 5+ years in presales/solution leadership.

Employer: Delta Dental Ins.

Location: Alpharetta, GA or Oakland, CA (Hybrid 1–2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,265 – $176,073

Build Salesforce solutions (Apex, LWC, Flows, Experience Cloud, Sales Cloud) and integrate AI/LLM features. Requires multiple Salesforce certs and 2+ years Salesforce dev; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ/NY reference): $145,000 – $240,000 (other states may differ)

Hands-on architect for data and ML platforms using Java, Python, Spark, Kubernetes, and Azure. You’ll turn data science POCs into scalable, production-grade services and set engineering standards. No sponsorship.

Employer: Renewed Vision

Location: Alpharetta, GA (mostly remote, HQ near Atlanta)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead web systems (accounts, commerce, licensing) for live-production software like ProPresenter, using an AI-first engineering workflow. Strong fit if you’re a senior web/backend engineer (PHP/Laravel, React, AWS or similar) who likes live events.

Employer: Noblesoft Technologies Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per hour (40 hrs/week)

L3 SRE role focused on Linux/Unix, NAS, SAN, storage arrays, SDS, and Python automation. Great for storage pros who like deep troubleshooting in large, distributed environments.

Employer: Robotics Technologies

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Contract (12+ months, W‑2/1099/C2C)

Salary: Not listed

Design and run data pipelines, ETL/ELT, data lakes/warehouses using Python, SQL, Spark, and cloud platforms. Manufacturing domain exposure and multiple work-authorization types accepted.

Employer: Central Insurance

Location: Alpharetta, GA or other listed cities (Hybrid/Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $140,000 (typical starting range)

Own MLOps and production ML—CI/CD for models, APIs, monitoring, and data pipelines. Ideal if you’ve deployed models to production and want a stable insurance environment with strong benefits. No sponsorship.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced client support role handling complex technical issues, file transfers (FTP/SFTP), and documentation. Good for someone with 4+ years in tech support who wants to work in fintech.

Employer: LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,300 – $219,800 base

Lead software engineering teams (including offshore) and own delivery, staffing, and budgets. Requires 10+ years dev experience and 2+ years management, plus strong background in databases and languages like Java, C/C++, .NET.

Employer: Droisys

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on QA role in card payments and fraud systems—functional, integration, regression testing, heavy SQL/API testing, ISO 8583, and data migration/cloud validation. Great if you know payments and like deep backend testing.

Employer: Jackson James

Location: Alpharetta, GA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 + benefits

Senior D365 CE/Sales developer role using C#, .NET, JavaScript, Power Apps, Power Automate, Dataverse. You’ll lead end-to-end CRM solutions; US citizens/Green Card holders only.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.