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Alpharetta

Diwali Festival of Lights Begins November 6

3 days ago
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Diwali, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated by many Alpharetta residents starting on Friday, November 6 as part of a five-day observance important in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. Traditions include lighting diyas (small oil lamps), sharing festive meals and sweets, gathering with loved ones, and enjoying fireworks. The holiday marks hope, new beginnings, and the victory of light over darkness for many who observe it.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Alpharetta GA

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