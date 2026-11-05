🚚 Alpharetta, GA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Alpharetta’s logistics scene is busy right now—from big national brands to niche e‑commerce, there’s solid demand for people who can keep goods moving.

Here are several supply chain & logistics roles hiring in Alpharetta, GA right now:

Employer: The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company Location: Alpharetta, GA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: $109,400 – $258,500 depending on location zone; eligible for incentives

Lead network inventory strategy and a team of planners/buyers across multiple plants, aligning production, materials, and logistics with sales and IBP. Ideal if you have 6+ years in manufacturing/supply chain, strong planning skills, and want a high-impact role with broad cross-functional visibility.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA (In-store)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed); includes access to benefits for eligible roles

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the warehouse and sales floor organized in a fast-paced, physical role. Good fit if you want flexible hours, hands-on work, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Sports Warehouse, Inc.

Location: Alpharetta, GA (On-site)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Salary: From $15.00/hour

Pick and pack online orders, help keep inventory moving, and support a busy sports-gear warehouse. This role offers set weekday hours (Mon–Fri, some weekends) plus a strong benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, employee discount) and welcomes people with a criminal record to apply.

Employer: Callaway Security & Sound

Location: Alpharetta, GA (In person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $24.60 – $29.70/hour

Load, unload, sort, and move freight in a warehouse/distribution setting, using pallet jacks and other equipment. Great if you’re physically strong, detail-oriented, and want steady hours plus health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Arclin

Location: Alpharetta, GA or Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, regional leadership

Salary: Not listed; role manages ~$20M annual facilities spend across ~25 sites

Own strategy and performance for a 25-site warehouse/terminal network, including sourcing, 3PL management, network design, and compliance. Best for someone with 7–10+ years in warehousing/distribution/facilities or logistics leadership who likes multi-site responsibility and regional travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.