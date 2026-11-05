🔬 Alpharetta Science Jobs with Multiple Lab Roles $68K+

Alpharetta has some solid lab and testing roles right now, from entry-level tech work to more advanced analytical chemistry. If you like hands-on science and clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Syensqo

Syensqo Location: Alpharetta, GA

Category: Analytical Research / Polymer Science

Analytical Research / Polymer Science Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$78,000/year + bonus/incentives

You’ll run routine and complex tests on polymers, monomers, and additives, with a focus on wet chemistry titrations and UV-Vis spectroscopy. This role is great if you have a BS in Chemistry/Biology/Physical or Materials Science and 2–5 years in an analytical lab, and want to grow your skills in method development, instrument maintenance, and cross-team project support.

Employer: EXP

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Category: Construction Materials / CMT Lab

Construction Materials / CMT Lab Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re starting out in lab work and like the idea of supporting roadway and heavy civil projects. You’ll prep samples and test soils, aggregates, asphalt, and concrete (think Proctors, sieve analysis, concrete strength), with training and support to earn ACI or NICET certifications.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.