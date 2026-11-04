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⚖️ Alpharetta, GA Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
Alpharetta’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for in-house and compliance-minded attorneys. If you’ve got experience in privacy, healthcare, or insurance, there are some strong options to explore.
Privacy & AI Senior Counsel
Employer: Fiserv
Location: Alpharetta, GA (on-site, Mon–Fri)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $146,000 – $244,800 (range listed for NY/NJ; other states may differ)
Lead day-to-day legal work on privacy and AI across a major global fintech. You’ll advise on GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, AI laws, negotiate data/AI terms with clients and vendors, and help build out enterprise AI governance.
Legal Counsel / In-House Attorney – Alpharetta, GA
Employer: Avanos Medical
Location: Alpharetta, GA (hybrid, 3–4 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
In-house role with a global medical device company, focused on FDA/FTC compliance, contracts, and global regulatory work. Great fit if you have life sciences experience and want broad exposure plus day-1 benefits and a strong 401(k) match.
Claims Examiner, Executive Liability
Employer: Markel Corporation
Location: Alpharetta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $62,400 – $107,250
Handle D&O and financial institutions liability claims from investigation through settlement at a Fortune 500 specialty insurer. Ideal if you enjoy coverage analysis, complex litigation oversight, and want clear growth paths in claims.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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