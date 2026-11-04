⚖️ Alpharetta, GA Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Alpharetta’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for in-house and compliance-minded attorneys. If you’ve got experience in privacy, healthcare, or insurance, there are some strong options to explore.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Alpharetta, GA (on-site, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000 – $244,800 (range listed for NY/NJ; other states may differ)

Lead day-to-day legal work on privacy and AI across a major global fintech. You’ll advise on GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, AI laws, negotiate data/AI terms with clients and vendors, and help build out enterprise AI governance.

Employer: Avanos Medical

Location: Alpharetta, GA (hybrid, 3–4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In-house role with a global medical device company, focused on FDA/FTC compliance, contracts, and global regulatory work. Great fit if you have life sciences experience and want broad exposure plus day-1 benefits and a strong 401(k) match.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Location: Alpharetta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,400 – $107,250

Handle D&O and financial institutions liability claims from investigation through settlement at a Fortune 500 specialty insurer. Ideal if you enjoy coverage analysis, complex litigation oversight, and want clear growth paths in claims.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.