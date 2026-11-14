Alpena’s retail scene is busy right now, with big names hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2358

Walmart Supercenter #2358 Location: Alpena, MI

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Help customers with TVs, games, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and answer tech questions. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), store discounts, paid time off, and tuition-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2358

Walmart Supercenter #2358 Location: Alpena, MI

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Type: Full-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Work on the sales floor in clothing, helping shoppers find outfits and keeping the fashion area neat and stocked. Full-time role with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and company-paid education programs.

Employer: Blarney Castle Oil Company

Location: Alpena, MI

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Step into leadership at a convenience store and gas station, helping run daily operations, coach staff, handle inventory, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you have retail experience, strong people skills, and want a hands-on management track.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Alpena, MI

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Type: Part-Time

Join Meijer’s fresh food team, serving customers in deli and bakery, stocking cases, and keeping displays looking great. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, paid education help, parental leave, and medical/vision/dental for eligible team members.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Alpena’s best retail spots don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.