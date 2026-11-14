Alpena’s security scene is busy right now, especially around the military base. If you have a CPL and want steady work protecting critical infrastructure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Alpena, MI (military base)

(military base) Pay: $20.00/hr

Type: Part-time

Key perks: Paid sick time, paid hands-on firearm & use-of-force training, CPL license & renewal reimbursement, optional accident/critical illness/hospital indemnity, identity theft protection, EAP.

Paid sick time, paid hands-on firearm & use-of-force training, CPL license & renewal reimbursement, optional accident/critical illness/hospital indemnity, identity theft protection, EAP. Why it’s interesting: You’ll help protect one of the state’s key military sites, doing access control, foot and vehicle patrols, and CCTV monitoring. Good fit if you want a steady side income and already have (or plan to get) a Michigan CPL.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Alpena, MI (military base)

(military base) Pay: $20.00/hr

Type: Full-time

Key perks: PTO, paid firearm & use-of-force training, CPL license & renewal reimbursement, medical, vision, dental, company-paid life insurance , critical illness, hospital indemnity, identity theft protection, EAP, paid sick days.

PTO, paid firearm & use-of-force training, CPL license & renewal reimbursement, , critical illness, hospital indemnity, identity theft protection, EAP, paid sick days. Why it’s interesting: Same mission—protecting a critical military facility—but with full-time hours and full benefits. You’ll handle access control, patrols, emergency response, and customer service with staff and visitors.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.