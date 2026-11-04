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Alpena
📢 Comment on Alpena’s new Draft Master Plan and vision
3 days ago
📢 Share your input on Alpena’s future master plan
In 2025, Alpena County and local municipalities asked residents to complete a survey to help shape a new long‑term plan for the City of Alpena and other communities in Alpena County.
Those survey results are now out, and the City of Alpena Draft Master Plan is ready for public review.
You can:
- Read the draft plan on the City of Alpena website
- View a hard copy at the Planning Office in the basement of City Hall, 208 N First Avenue
- Give feedback on the proposed vision statement and the plan online through the city’s website
- Or turn in paper comments at City Hall
A Planning Commission public hearing on the plan is tentatively set for January 12, 2027.
Questions? Contact Montiel Birmingham, Planning, Development, & Zoning Director, at 989-354-1771 or montielb@alpena.mi.us.
More Info: Welcome to Alpena, Michigan
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