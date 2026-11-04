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Alpena County
⚠️ Alpena County Equalization Office closed 12–1pm Nov. 5
3 days ago
⚠️ Equalization Office closed 12–1pm on Nov. 5
The Alpena County Equalization Office will be closed from 12pm to 1pm on Thursday, November 5 for staff training.
If you need services from this office that day, please plan your visit before 12pm or after 1pm.
The county notes this brief closure is for training and apologizes for any inconvenience it may cause.
More Info: Equalization Office Closure on November 5th • Alpe...
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