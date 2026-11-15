Alma’s getting busy for the holidays, and delivery work is picking up. If you like driving and staying active, these local UPS roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Alma, NE

Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Use your own car to deliver packages around town, stay active, and work mostly on your own while still being part of the UPS team. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, and this can be a solid way to earn extra cash and get a foot in the door with a big-name employer.

If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before peak season hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.