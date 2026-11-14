Alma’s food scene is busy, and a few local kitchens are looking for reliable dishwashers right now. Good options here if you want steady hours, simple work, and a team setting.

Employer: Alma Brewing Co.

Alma Brewing Co. Location: Alma, MI (must live within 25 miles)

(must live within 25 miles) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Local brewery gig washing dishes, glassware, and utensils in a busy kitchen. Great if you like a fast pace and want the option of more hours; some kitchen experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Morrison Living at Michigan Masonic Home

at Michigan Masonic Home Location: Alma, MI

Pay: $14.00/hour

Type: Part-time, evenings (about 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm, days vary)

Evening dishwashing role in a senior living setting, with a set hourly rate and training provided. Nice pick if you’re new to kitchen work and want shorter shifts plus access to a broad benefits package.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.