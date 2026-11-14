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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Alma, WI
Looking for a dog to join your family in Alma, Wisconsin? These adoptable pups from Tails of Hope-WI are ready for loving homes and have lots of personality to share.
Gideon
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Personality: Soft, lovable, happy-go-lucky, very snuggly
- Adoption fee: $525
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Gideon is a fluffy little pup on a mission to get all the snuggles he can. He doesn’t wait in the background—he heads right in for love and attention.
👉 Meet Gideon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blair
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Personality: Sweet, curious, playful, cuddly
- Adoption fee: $525
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Blair may be small, but she’s brave and ready for big-dog adventures. She loves to explore, play, and then curl up for cuddles.
👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bear
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Personality: Fluffy, goofy, playful, people-loving
- Adoption fee: $525
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Bear is a soft, bouncy pup with a cute little goatee and a big love for fun. He enjoys people, other dogs, and turning any day into an adventure.
👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toast
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Gentle, mellow, shy at first, silly once he trusts you
- Adoption fee: $545
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Toast is a soft-hearted boy who takes his time to warm up. Once he trusts you, his sweet and silly side really shines, and earning that love feels extra special.
👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lumi
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Personality: Goofy, playful, cuddly, “little shadow”
- Adoption fee: $525
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Lumi loves to follow her person around and be part of everything. She’s full of zoomies, affection, and charm.
👉 Meet Lumi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bentley
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Very mellow, loving, classic “Velcro dog”
- Adoption fee: $545
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Bentley (also called Benny or Benito) is happiest right by your side. He’ll follow you from room to room and loves being close to his people.
👉 Meet Bentley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Augie
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Easygoing, affectionate, belly-rub lover, couch companion
- Adoption fee: $545
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Augie came to Wisconsin after being found as a stray in Mexico. Now he just wants to be included in family life, soak up love, and enjoy cozy time on the couch.
👉 Meet Augie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jilly Bean
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $575
- Personality: Wiggly, goofy, very playful, super sweet
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Jilly Bean is a happy little love bug who thinks toys, people, and life in general are all wonderful. She brings fun and wiggles wherever she goes.
👉 Meet Jilly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gretta
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/White
- Personality: Social, affectionate, loves attention, playful, great napper
- Adoption fee: $525
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Gretta is friendly with new people and enjoys being the center of attention. She loves to play, then curl up and sleep like a baby.
👉 Meet Gretta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laine
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Personality: Goofy, very affectionate, loves hugs and attention
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI
Laine is a long, lanky “noodle” of a dog who adores people and has a funny way of showing her joy, including upside-down smiles and sweet hugs.
👉 Meet Laine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, reach out to Tails of Hope-WI through their adoptapet listings to learn more, ask about vetting and training, and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.