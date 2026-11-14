Looking for a dog to join your family in Alma, Wisconsin? These adoptable pups from Tails of Hope-WI are ready for loving homes and have lots of personality to share.

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Personality: Soft, lovable, happy-go-lucky, very snuggly

Soft, lovable, happy-go-lucky, very snuggly Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Gideon is a fluffy little pup on a mission to get all the snuggles he can. He doesn’t wait in the background—he heads right in for love and attention.

👉 Meet Gideon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Personality: Sweet, curious, playful, cuddly

Sweet, curious, playful, cuddly Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Blair may be small, but she’s brave and ready for big-dog adventures. She loves to explore, play, and then curl up for cuddles.

👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Personality: Fluffy, goofy, playful, people-loving

Fluffy, goofy, playful, people-loving Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Bear is a soft, bouncy pup with a cute little goatee and a big love for fun. He enjoys people, other dogs, and turning any day into an adventure.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Gentle, mellow, shy at first, silly once he trusts you

Gentle, mellow, shy at first, silly once he trusts you Adoption fee: $545

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Toast is a soft-hearted boy who takes his time to warm up. Once he trusts you, his sweet and silly side really shines, and earning that love feels extra special.

👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (small)

Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality: Goofy, playful, cuddly, “little shadow”

Goofy, playful, cuddly, “little shadow” Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Lumi loves to follow her person around and be part of everything. She’s full of zoomies, affection, and charm.

👉 Meet Lumi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (small)

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Very mellow, loving, classic “Velcro dog”

Very mellow, loving, classic “Velcro dog” Adoption fee: $545

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Bentley (also called Benny or Benito) is happiest right by your side. He’ll follow you from room to room and loves being close to his people.

👉 Meet Bentley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Easygoing, affectionate, belly-rub lover, couch companion

Easygoing, affectionate, belly-rub lover, couch companion Adoption fee: $545

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Augie came to Wisconsin after being found as a stray in Mexico. Now he just wants to be included in family life, soak up love, and enjoy cozy time on the couch.

👉 Meet Augie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (small)

Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $575

Personality: Wiggly, goofy, very playful, super sweet

Wiggly, goofy, very playful, super sweet Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Jilly Bean is a happy little love bug who thinks toys, people, and life in general are all wonderful. She brings fun and wiggles wherever she goes.

👉 Meet Jilly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Personality: Social, affectionate, loves attention, playful, great napper

Social, affectionate, loves attention, playful, great napper Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Gretta is friendly with new people and enjoys being the center of attention. She loves to play, then curl up and sleep like a baby.

👉 Meet Gretta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality: Goofy, very affectionate, loves hugs and attention

Goofy, very affectionate, loves hugs and attention Adoption fee: $575

Shelter: Tails of Hope-WI

Laine is a long, lanky “noodle” of a dog who adores people and has a funny way of showing her joy, including upside-down smiles and sweet hugs.

👉 Meet Laine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, reach out to Tails of Hope-WI through their adoptapet listings to learn more, ask about vetting and training, and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.