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Fountain City
Volunteers Needed at Fountain City Senior Mealsite
7 days ago
The Buffalo and Pepin County ADRC is seeking volunteers to help at the Fountain City, WI mealsite so it can keep serving nutritious meals to local seniors. To learn more or to sign up to volunteer, call Matthew Bertelson at 608-418-0668.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Buffalo County Health and Human Services
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.