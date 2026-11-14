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Alma
2026 State Dance Championships moved to Dec. 5
11 days ago
The 2026 State Dance Championships have been postponed to December 5 at Alma High School due to nationwide travel problems affecting judges. Tickets already bought will still be valid on the new date, and a full event schedule will be released later.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Alma School District
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