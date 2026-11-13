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Alliance
⚠️ Leaf pickup now in south-of-State Street area
10 days ago
🚧 Leaf pickup now in south-of-State Street area
City crews are now collecting leaves south of State Street, from the western corporate limits over to South Rockhill Avenue.
If you live in this area, please have your leaves out and ready for pickup so crews can collect them as they move through.
The city thanks everyone for their patience and cooperation as leaf collection continues across Alliance.
More Info: City of Alliance Leaf Collection Update • Alliance...
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