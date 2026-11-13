undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alliance
🏥 Alliance, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Training
8 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Alliance, OH is steady, especially in EMS. If you like fast-paced work and helping people in emergencies, these roles are worth a look.
Paramedic (Part-Time) – $15,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Stark Summit Ambulance
- Location: Alliance, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay/Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Modern trucks, Zoll monitors and Stryker power cots, plus 401(k) with company match, uniforms, and paid continuing education. Flexible shifts and WiFi-equipped stations make this a solid fit if you’re already a licensed Paramedic.
EMT Apprentice Program – Paid Training to Become an EMT
- Employer: EMT AMBULANCE / Emergency Medical Transport
- Location: Alliance, OH
- Type: Full-time during training (class-based)
- Pay/Bonus: Paid while in class; after licensure, salary ranges $34,185–$49,740 depending on shift and schedule
- Why it’s interesting: A 6-week paid, accelerated program that prepares you for the National Registry EMT exam, with a clear path to hire at sister companies. Great option if you’re 18+ with a HS diploma/GED and want into healthcare without years of school.
EMT Intermediate – 911 Provider ($12,500 Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: EMT AMBULANCE
- Location: Alliance, OH
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
- Pay/Bonus: $12,500 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Front-line 911 provider role with 401(k) match, group health insurance, late-model units, Stryker power cots, and WiFi-equipped stations. Good fit if you hold an Ohio AEMT card, CPR certification, and want real emergency call experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss the next hiring round.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.