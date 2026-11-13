Healthcare hiring around Alliance, OH is steady, especially in EMS. If you like fast-paced work and helping people in emergencies, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stark Summit Ambulance

Stark Summit Ambulance Location: Alliance, OH

Alliance, OH Type: Part-time

Pay/Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)

(salary not listed) Why it’s interesting: Modern trucks, Zoll monitors and Stryker power cots, plus 401(k) with company match, uniforms, and paid continuing education. Flexible shifts and WiFi-equipped stations make this a solid fit if you’re already a licensed Paramedic.

Employer: EMT AMBULANCE / Emergency Medical Transport

EMT AMBULANCE / Emergency Medical Transport Location: Alliance, OH

Alliance, OH Type: Full-time during training (class-based)

Full-time during training (class-based) Pay/Bonus: Paid while in class ; after licensure, salary ranges $34,185–$49,740 depending on shift and schedule

; after licensure, salary ranges depending on shift and schedule Why it’s interesting: A 6-week paid, accelerated program that prepares you for the National Registry EMT exam, with a clear path to hire at sister companies. Great option if you’re 18+ with a HS diploma/GED and want into healthcare without years of school.

Employer: EMT AMBULANCE

EMT AMBULANCE Location: Alliance, OH

Alliance, OH Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay/Bonus: $12,500 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)

(salary not listed) Why it’s interesting: Front-line 911 provider role with 401(k) match, group health insurance, late-model units, Stryker power cots, and WiFi-equipped stations. Good fit if you hold an Ohio AEMT card, CPR certification, and want real emergency call experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss the next hiring round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.