🏥 Alliance, NE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Alliance’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travel techs and local caregivers. If you’re in allied health or love one-on-one care, these are worth a look.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Alliance, NE

Salary: $2,484 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

CT Tech role using advanced imaging equipment, with benefits starting day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, wellness, and more). Ideal if you have 1+ year CT experience, BLS, ARRT (CT) and want strong weekly pay plus a full benefits package.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Alliance, NE

Salary: $2,564 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Another CT Tech travel spot with slightly higher weekly pay and a streamlined credentialing app, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits. Good fit if you like strong recruiter support and are planning ahead for a 12/01/2026 start.

Employer: Helping Hands, Stay At Home Care

Location: Alliance, NE (in-home, some rural travel possible)

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

One-on-one caregiving with seniors in their homes—help with personal care, cleaning, meal prep, companionship, and safety. Great if you want a flexible schedule, have a driver’s license, and at least some caregiving experience; CNA is a plus but not required.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Alliance don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.