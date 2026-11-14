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Allentown
🍽️ Multiple Allentown Food & Event Jobs with Flexible Part-Time Hours
4 days ago
Allentown’s hospitality scene is busy with games, concerts, and events, which means steady part-time work if you like people and fast-paced shifts.
Here are several flexible Food Service & Hospitality roles hiring now in Allentown, PA.
Concession Bartender | Part-Time | PPL Center
- Employer: Oak View Group
- Location: PPL Center, Allentown, PA
- Pay: $10–$11/hour + tips
- Type: Part-time
- Deadline: Open until December 11, 2026
Work the bar at hockey games, concerts, and big events in downtown Allentown. You’ll serve drinks, handle cash, and keep guests safe and happy, with access to a 401(k + match even as a part-timer.
Nail Technician
- Employer: Valley Pain Specialists, PC
- Location: Allentown, PA 18109 (in-person)
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Do manicures, pedicures, and nail extensions in a calm, client-focused setting. You’ll get an employee discount, flexible schedule, and complimentary use of the facility on days you have a service.
Part Time Seasonal Events Staff
- Employer: WorldStrides
- Location: Allentown, PA (on-site at events)
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
Help run rehearsals, parades, stage shows, and galas for student performers and their families. Great if you like working with kids, events, and travel groups, with mileage reimbursement when applicable.
Banquet Server – Part Time
- Employer: Not listed (hotel/banquet venue)
- Location: Allentown, PA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Set up banquet rooms, serve food and drinks, and keep events running smoothly. Perks include employer-matched 401(k), hotel room discounts across multiple brands, and other supplemental benefits.
If one of these fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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