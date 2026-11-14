Allentown’s hospitality scene is busy with games, concerts, and events, which means steady part-time work if you like people and fast-paced shifts.

Here are several flexible Food Service & Hospitality roles hiring now in Allentown, PA.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Pay: $10–$11/hour + tips

Type: Part-time

Deadline: Open until December 11, 2026

Work the bar at hockey games, concerts, and big events in downtown Allentown. You’ll serve drinks, handle cash, and keep guests safe and happy, with access to a 401(k + match even as a part-timer.

Employer: Valley Pain Specialists, PC

Location: Allentown, PA 18109 (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Do manicures, pedicures, and nail extensions in a calm, client-focused setting. You’ll get an employee discount, flexible schedule, and complimentary use of the facility on days you have a service.

Employer: WorldStrides

Location: Allentown, PA (on-site at events)

(on-site at events) Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Help run rehearsals, parades, stage shows, and galas for student performers and their families. Great if you like working with kids, events, and travel groups, with mileage reimbursement when applicable.

Employer: Not listed (hotel/banquet venue)

Not listed (hotel/banquet venue) Location: Allentown, PA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Set up banquet rooms, serve food and drinks, and keep events running smoothly. Perks include employer-matched 401(k), hotel room discounts across multiple brands, and other supplemental benefits.

If one of these fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.