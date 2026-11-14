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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Allentown, PA
Allentown’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local service teams. Good mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible shifts.
Customer Service Representative – Motion
- Employer: Motion
- Location: Allentown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle customer calls, enter orders, and help source products and shipping options. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like building repeat customer relationships; benefits include healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.
Shift Supervisor – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Allentown, PA
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $16.50 – $24.00/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027
Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customers happy when managers aren’t on site. Great if you want leadership experience in retail plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.
Licensed Optician / Sales Associate – For Eyes
- Employer: For Eyes (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Allentown, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills)
Use your state optician license to fit eyewear, advise customers on lenses and frames, and drive sales on the floor. Comes with potential bonus/commission, plus access to health care, retirement savings, PTO, and employee discounts.
Customer Service Associate II – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 3100 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Split your time between stocking, cleaning, and running the register while keeping the store friendly and safe. Good for someone active who doesn’t mind lifting and wants benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Customer Service Specialist – Sodexo (Lehigh Valley – Mack Building)
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Allentown, PA – Lehigh Valley, Mack Building
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (varying shifts, rotating weekends)
- Pay: $18/hour
Be the “experience ambassador” handling in-person, email, or phone support in a food or facilities setting. Offers flexible shifts, training and growth, plus PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), discounts, and possible free shift meals/uniforms depending on location.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are always hiring and offer different shifts and roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.