Allentown’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local service teams. Good mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible shifts.

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle customer calls, enter orders, and help source products and shipping options. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like building repeat customer relationships; benefits include healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027

Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customers happy when managers aren’t on site. Great if you want leadership experience in retail plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: For Eyes (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills)

Use your state optician license to fit eyewear, advise customers on lenses and frames, and drive sales on the floor. Comes with potential bonus/commission, plus access to health care, retirement savings, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3100 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between stocking, cleaning, and running the register while keeping the store friendly and safe. Good for someone active who doesn’t mind lifting and wants benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Allentown, PA – Lehigh Valley, Mack Building

Type: Full-time or Part-time (varying shifts, rotating weekends)

Pay: $18/hour

Be the “experience ambassador” handling in-person, email, or phone support in a food or facilities setting. Offers flexible shifts, training and growth, plus PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), discounts, and possible free shift meals/uniforms depending on location.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are always hiring and offer different shifts and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.