📅 Winter Wonderland & road closure on Main Street – Nov 28

Allentown’s Winter Wonderland is back on Saturday, November 28th, from 5–7 PM on South Main Street between Church Street and High Street.

Enjoy a Tree Lighting Ceremony, musical performances, kids’ activities, a holiday train, inflatables, a photo booth, a walk-in snow globe, arts and crafts, s’mores, kettle corn, and a visit from Santa.

It’s also Shop Local Business Day, so you can spend the day visiting Main Street shops, then stay for the evening fun.

They’ll be collecting food donations for the Allentown Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, so consider bringing a nonperishable item to donate.

Note: Main Street between Church St and High St will be closed from 4 PM to 9 PM, so plan your driving and parking around the closure.

Bundle up, bring the family, and enjoy a festive night right in downtown Allentown.