Allentown has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. Here are a few local roles with different hours and experience levels.

Employer: Moxy Allentown Downtown

Moxy Allentown Downtown Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time (Friday & Saturday, 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM + events)

Salary: Not listed

Late-night hotel security with a mix of duties: patrol the property, respond to issues, and help keep guests and staff safe. You’ll also pitch in with the bar, events, and keeping public areas clean, so it’s a good fit if you like staying busy and being around people.

Employer: ALLY Construction Services

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $125,000/year

Senior safety role leading programs on a large campus-style site, with a focus on OSHA/ANSI compliance, audits, and training. Comes with strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k), tuition help) and is ideal if you have 5–10 years of construction or life-science safety experience and want to own the safety strategy.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time (Sat & Sun, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

Pay: $18.50/hour

Overnight access-control role at a food and beverage production site, with fixed weekend shifts and the option to pick up more hours. Good for someone comfortable with computers who wants steady part-time work, benefits eligibility, and a path to full-time security.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.