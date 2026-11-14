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Allentown
🏥 Allentown, PA Healthcare Hiring Now for Multiple Roles
12 days ago
Allentown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to home care and clinics. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
PT Pharmacy Associate – 6243
- Employer: The GIANT Company
- Location: 3070 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers at the pharmacy counter and by phone, verify IDs, and support the pharmacy team. Good fit if you like customer service, steady 4+ hour shifts, and learning the basics of pharmacy work.
Patient Care Partner – Nursing Float Pool (Nights)
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA
- Type: Full-time, Night Shift (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m., Sun–Sat rotation)
- Salary: Not listed
Support nurses with direct and indirect patient care across different units in the float pool. Great for someone with a HS diploma/GED, BLS, and interest in hands-on hospital experience and telehealth support.
Home Care Visit Nurse – RN FT Days
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., rotation for weekends/holidays/on-call)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, follow treatment plans, and educate patients and caregivers. You’ll need an active PA RN license, BLS, driver’s license, and 1+ year recent direct care experience.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Pediatric Private Duty
- Employer: CarePine Home Health
- Location: Allentown, PA (cases also in Bethlehem, Whitehall, Bath, Alburtis & nearby)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, flexible shifts
- Salary: Up to $35/hour
One-on-one pediatric nursing in home and school settings with flexible days, evenings, nights, and weekends. Offers up to 5 weeks PTO for eligible staff, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and steady case assignments; requires PA LPN license, CPR, driver’s license, and pediatric shift-care experience.
Medical Assistant – Centro De Salud
- Employer: Valley Health Partners
- Location: Allentown, PA
- Type: Not stated (clinic/office-based role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an outpatient clinic doing vitals, rooming patients, labs, vaccines, and front-desk tasks. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, plus graduation from a Medical Assistant program and active CPR; strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, and tuition help.
Certified Nurse Assistant – Nursing Float Pool (Nights)
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA
- Type: Full-time, Night Shift (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on personal care and daily living support per the care plan, with documentation and close teamwork. Requires PA CNA, BLS, 1+ year experience, and comfort with physically demanding work and travel to patient homes if assigned to home health/hospice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Allentown tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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