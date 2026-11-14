Allentown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to home care and clinics. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company Location: 3070 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA

3070 Tilghman Street, Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the pharmacy counter and by phone, verify IDs, and support the pharmacy team. Good fit if you like customer service, steady 4+ hour shifts, and learning the basics of pharmacy work.

Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network

Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA

Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Type: Full-time, Night Shift (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m., Sun–Sat rotation)

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses with direct and indirect patient care across different units in the float pool. Great for someone with a HS diploma/GED, BLS, and interest in hands-on hospital experience and telehealth support.

Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network

Location: 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA

2024 Lehigh Street, Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., rotation for weekends/holidays/on-call)

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, follow treatment plans, and educate patients and caregivers. You’ll need an active PA RN license, BLS, driver’s license, and 1+ year recent direct care experience.

Employer: CarePine Home Health

Location: Allentown, PA (cases also in Bethlehem, Whitehall, Bath, Alburtis & nearby)

(cases also in Bethlehem, Whitehall, Bath, Alburtis & nearby) Type: Full-time or Part-time, flexible shifts

Salary: Up to $35/hour

One-on-one pediatric nursing in home and school settings with flexible days, evenings, nights, and weekends. Offers up to 5 weeks PTO for eligible staff, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and steady case assignments; requires PA LPN license, CPR, driver’s license, and pediatric shift-care experience.

Employer: Valley Health Partners

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Not stated (clinic/office-based role)

Not stated (clinic/office-based role) Salary: Not listed

Work in an outpatient clinic doing vitals, rooming patients, labs, vaccines, and front-desk tasks. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, plus graduation from a Medical Assistant program and active CPR; strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network

Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA

Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Type: Full-time, Night Shift (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on personal care and daily living support per the care plan, with documentation and close teamwork. Requires PA CNA, BLS, 1+ year experience, and comfort with physically demanding work and travel to patient homes if assigned to home health/hospice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Allentown tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.