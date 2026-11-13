Allentown has a steady flow of finance and accounting roles, especially tied to healthcare and local government. Here are a few solid options if you like numbers and want stable, mission-driven work.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Lehigh County Office of Children & Youth Services

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Lehigh County Office of Children & Youth Services Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm, on-site, no telework)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm, on-site, no telework) Salary: Not listed (state/county role; starting pay may be non‑negotiable)

Not listed (state/county role; starting pay may be non‑negotiable) Why it’s worth a look: You’ll handle budgeting, reporting, invoices, and audits that keep services running for kids and families. Good fit if you have accounting or strong bookkeeping experience and want a stable government job with clear rules and structure.

Employer: St. Luke's University Health Network

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Focus on billing, claims, and collections for hospital or physician services, working with UB04 and HCFA-1500 claims. Great if you have medical billing/third-party payer experience and want flexible hours with a major local health network.

Employer: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation

Location: Allentown, PA (GSRN Corp – Finance)

(GSRN Corp – Finance) Type: Full-time , day shift (8:00am–4:30pm)

, day shift (8:00am–4:30pm) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Mid-level role where you’ll prepare journal entries, reconcile accounts, create financial reports, and guide clerical staff. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 3–5 years of experience, ideally in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a real fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.