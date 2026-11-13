Allentown’s healthcare scene is busy, and a lot of that work happens behind the front desk. Here are several admin roles where your office skills help patients every day.

Employer: 1st Care Home Health & Hospice

1st Care Home Health & Hospice Location: Allentown, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Support a busy home health office with scheduling, records, calls, and document prep so patients can safely stay at home. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of admin experience, can type about 60 WPM, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office.

Employer: 1st Care Home Health & Hospice

1st Care Home Health & Hospice Location: Allentown, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Similar office duties as the home health role, but focused on hospice and palliative care services. You’ll handle calls, schedules, and paperwork that support patients and families during serious illness.

Employer: Valley Health Partners

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Not listed (likely regular staff role)

Not listed (likely regular staff role) Pay: Not listed

Be the first face patients see at a physician practice, handling check-ins, calls, and daily office tasks. Only a high school diploma or GED is required, and they offer medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement; Spanish speakers are a plus.

Employer: St. Luke's University Health Network

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help the care management team with discharge paperwork, equipment orders, and communication between insurers, vendors, and care managers. Good for someone with strong computer skills (Microsoft Office) and a high school diploma; healthcare or business coursework is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more admin openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.