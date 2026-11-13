Allentown has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building stronger communities. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Allentown School District

Allentown School District Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,983 – $81,690

Plan and run a K–12 school counseling program, support students and families, and act as a key link to social service agencies. Requires a Master’s degree and Educational Specialist I or II Certificate, plus clearances.

Employer: AmeriCorps / Lehigh County Government

AmeriCorps / Lehigh County Government Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time (service term, ~35 hrs/week for 10–11 months)

Salary: Living allowance (AmeriCorps benefit; exact amount not listed)

Serve as a housing and resource connector for local residents, helping with referrals for housing, jobs, transportation, and more. Includes education award, telehealth access, training, mileage reimbursement, and career networking.

Employer: Healing Path Psychology

Location: Allentown, PA (in-person)

Type: Full-time (25–30+ client hours/week)

Pay: $65–$75 per clinical hour

Provide psychotherapy for adults in a CBT-focused practice treating PTSD, anxiety, OCD, mood disorders, and more. You get flexible scheduling, a furnished office, admin support, steady referrals, and professional development in evidence-based therapies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more local connections and future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.