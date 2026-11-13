Allentown has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to advanced industrial maintenance. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a commercial mechanical contractor)

gpac (recruiting for a commercial mechanical contractor) Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on big commercial systems: chillers, rooftop units, boilers, cooling towers, and more. This is a senior role for techs with 7+ years of commercial HVAC experience and strong skills in ASME code welding and burner service, with full benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Aramark

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep facilities clean, safe, and welcoming for guests and residents. Good fit if you have past cleaning experience, strong attention to detail, and can handle physical work like lifting, bending, and lots of walking.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping high-speed bottling lines and plant equipment running: conveyors, palletizers, blow molders, chillers, compressors, RO systems, and more. They’re looking for techs with 4+ years maintenance experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort with mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, plus a solid benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance and cleaning jobs in Allentown tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.