Allentown has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood to adult learning and special education. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Allentown School District

Allentown School District Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time (listed as internship)

Part-time (listed as internship) Pay: Starting at $23.34/hr

Work 1:1 with a student with special needs, supporting lessons, behavior plans, and daily routines in a K–12 setting. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of college or an associate degree and want school hours, union benefits, and ongoing training in special education.

Employer: Allentown School District

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $59,493 – $81,690/year

Lead an autistic support classroom, write and implement IEPs, and work closely with families and staff in a diverse urban district. You’ll need a PA Special Education certificate and a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred); in return you get strong pay, school-year schedule, and full district benefits.

Employer: Magical Adventure

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: In-person, childcare/education

In-person, childcare/education Pay: From $16.00/hr

Create a warm, playful classroom for toddlers with hands-on learning and lots of family communication. Good for someone with daycare or preschool experience who wants paid time off and professional development support in a smaller setting.

Employer: The Literacy Center

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000/year

Coordinate adult education programs like ESL, GED, college access, and job training at a long-standing local nonprofit. This role mixes advising, outreach, data tracking, and event planning, with strong benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision, generous PTO, and 19 paid holidays. Note: you must include a cover letter with your resume.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—you never know which one will call you back.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.