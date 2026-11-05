undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Allentown
Toys for Tots donations open at Allentown City Hall
5 days ago
Residents can drop off new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots at Allentown City Hall, 435 Hamilton Street on Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, with donations accepted through December 18, 2026. The drive aims to brighten the holidays for children across the Lehigh Valley.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Allentown
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.