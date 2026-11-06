🛒 Allentown Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Allentown’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from auto parts to greeting cards. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid roles to check out.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time (can also be part-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you help customers at the counter and on the phone, install basics like batteries and wipers, keep shelves stocked, and sometimes deliver parts. Good fit if you’re friendly, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like cars or want to learn more about them.

Employer: Allentown Parking Authority

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Help manage parking during events, greet guests, give directions, and keep things safe and orderly. Great if you enjoy being outside, talking with all kinds of people, and want flexible shifts on evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1579 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help lead and train the team, handle opening/closing, stocking, and basic paperwork like scheduling and deposits. Good step up if you have retail or grocery experience and want management responsibilities plus benefits like health coverage and retirement plans.

Employer: Norman’s Hallmark

Location: South Mountain Shopping Center, Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead by example on the sales floor, help train staff, and support the manager while you help customers pick cards and gifts. Nice fit if you have prior retail supervisory experience and like a flexible schedule plus a 30% in-store discount.

Employer: Norman’s Hallmark

Location: South Mountain Shopping Center, Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right cards and gifts, run the register, and restock displays. Great entry role if you’re 16+, enjoy people, want a flexible schedule, and like the idea of a 25% employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.