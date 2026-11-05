🚔 Allentown Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month

Allentown has some solid options right now if you like helping people and keeping events and workplaces safe. These roles are great if you want steady hours, clear duties, and work that really matters.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

This unarmed role focuses on patrolling a tech-focused site, watching the perimeter, and helping employees and visitors feel safe. Good fit if you want weekend hours, paid training, and the chance to pick up extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Fri 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM, Sat 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, Sun 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Work at a food and beverage site, doing patrols, monitoring access, and writing up any incidents. Great if you like night and weekend shifts and want a steady security job with clear procedures.

Employer: Cetronia Ambulance Corps

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: From $20.00/hour (higher for A-EMTs and Paramedics per posting)

(higher for A-EMTs and Paramedics per posting) Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus for new full-time EMTs

This is hands-on emergency work: BLS care, ambulance transport, and 911 response. Strong benefits (health, vision, retirement match, PTO) and lots of training make this ideal if you have a Pennsylvania EMT license and want a long-term EMS career.

Employer: Allentown Parking Authority

Location: Allentown, PA

Type: Part-time, various shifts

Pay: $21.00/hour

Help run parking at local events—direct cars, handle payments, give directions, and keep things safe and orderly. Good for people who like being outdoors, talking with the public, and working evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; public safety spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.